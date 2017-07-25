Sri Lanka in 2015 was where it all began for this India Test side. The climb up to the top of the Test match rankings started with a brilliant come-from-behind victory over the Lankans two years ago. That series victory gave the Virat Kohli captained team the confidence that they can turn themselves into world beaters, and they have certainly done that and more.

Since that victory over Sri Lanka, India have beaten South Africa, West Indies, New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia, and all but one of those have been at home, it cannot take away from the fact that this is a wonderfully-balanced team, one that knows how to win Test matches.

India now return to the place where that run began for them, looking to establish themselves as the best team in the world.

The expectations this time around will be vastly different. India are the favorites and, taking the current condition of this Sri Lanka side, expected to beat the hosts comfortably.

With expectations, of course, comes extra pressure and how India handle that pressure will determine how this three-match Test series plays.

India have the bowling firepower, with two of the best spinners in the world in R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. They also have a really good fast bowling unit, with Kohli spoilt for choice in picking two out of Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami.

The batting might not be as assured as the bowling department, especially with KL Rahul and M Vijay missing, but, again, it does look a whole lot stronger than that of Sri Lanka.

The Lankans, after suffering an embarrassing ODI series defeat to Zimbabwe, avoided further humiliation when they pulled out a nervy victory in the one-off Test match, but this is a side in serious transition.

They have some outstandingly talented batsmen like Kusal Mendis, but that experience, apart from Angelo Mathews and Rangana Herath, is missing and in Test cricket, experience is what really counts when it comes to converting draws into wins.

This India team might have been a little raw in 2015, but they are seasoned campaigners two years down the line, aware of what needs to be done in whatever situation that is thrown at them. That gives them a big leg up, and it is that extra experience that is likely to be the difference in the end.

Sri Lanka will hope to make a quick start to the series and try and catch India cold in Galle – like they did in that Champions Trophy game last month – but all signs point to a comfortable victory for the away side, in the first Test and the rest of the series.

When and where to watch live

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 1 is set to begin at 10am local time, 10am IST, 5.30am BST, 6.30am CET, 12.30am ET. TV and live streaming information is below.

India: TV: Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD (Hindi), Sony Six, Sony Six HD. Live Streaming: Sonyliv.



Sri Lanka and Indian sub-continent: TV: Sony Ten.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.