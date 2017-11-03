According to a joint study conducted by ASSOCHAM and EY, India is home to the largest number of malnourished children in the world.

"Over the decade (2005-15), there has been an overall reduction in the infant mortality rate and under-five mortality rate in India, yet the country is housing about 50 per cent of undernourished children of the world," said the study.

The report further cautioned that the country needs to frame policies to ensure that social and health inequalities are reduced to form an equitable society.

Moreover, the study clearly established that fact that underweight children are much higher in rural areas compared to urban cities.

The primary question remains — Should India also focus on issues beyond the economy?

Watch the video to find out more.