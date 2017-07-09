India slammed Pakistan on Sunday for glorifying militant commander Burhan Wani, and said Islamabad's support and sponsorship of terror need to be denounced by "one and all."

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Gopal Baglay, in a strongly worded tweet, condemned Pakistan's army chief for showing Wani in a positive light.

"First @ForeignOfficePk read frm banned LeT's script. Now Pak COAS (Pakistan army chief) glorifies Burhan Wani. Pak's terror support and sponsorship need to be condemned by one and all," he wrote.

पहले पाक विदेश मंत्रालय ने गायी लश्कर की धुन. फिर पाक थलसेनाध्यक्ष द्वारा बुरहान वानी का गुणगान. आतंक को पाक समर्थन की कड़ी निंदा ज़रूरी — Gopal Baglay (@MEAIndia) July 9, 2017

Baglay's comments came a day after Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa praised Wani, Hizbul Mujahideen commander.

Wani was killed in an encounter with Indian security forces last year on July 8 in 2016.

The militant commander was reportedly responsible for masterminding and executing various attacks against security personnel in Kashmir.

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday also paid tributes to Wani, saying his death "infused a new spirit in the struggle for freedom" in the Kashmir Valley.

Sharif said Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren and will continue their political, diplomatic and moral support in their right to self-determination, according to Dunya News.

Shortly after Wani's death, Sharif had also announced that Pakistan will observe July 19 as Black Day to express its solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

India, last year, had criticised the Pakistan Prime Minister for calling Wani a "martyr."