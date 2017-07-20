As India's water demand rises, our future appears dried-out. The rapid population growth is adversely affecting the availability of fresh water. In last 50 years, the 'per capita' availability of fresh water has sharply declined from 4,000 cubic metres to 1,123 cubic metres.

UN reports say, globally 66% of the people face water scarcity and lack of access to safe water endangering health of millions of children. It is estimated that by 2050, water demand per capita in India will grow 30% from what it is today.

Only 60% of India's available water, annually coming from rainfall, can be put to "beneficial use." The only answer to this is, 'better water storage', which India is already struggling with.

Are we headed towards a 'parched' future?