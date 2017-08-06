Virat Kohli's Team India walloped Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs in the second Test of the three-match series in Colombo to take an unassailable 2-0 lead. This is the 15th Test series between two neighbouring countries and India have a good chance to effect an all-win record in the island-nation, something they haven't done so far.

India's previous best results in a Test series in Sri Lanka happened in 1993 when Mohammed Azharuddin's side defeated Arjuna Ranatunga's Lankans 1-0 in a three-game series and in 2015 when Kohli's men pocketed the series 2-1 after suffering a shocking defeat in the first Test. While Azharuddin's win was his only away one in a decade-long stay in captaincy, Kohli's victory was the first as a full-fledged Test captain.

None of those victories were, however, cent per cent, something Kohli can accomplish this time.

Azhar's India had thrashed Lanka 3-0 in 1993-94 series

If India can achieve a 3-0 victory this time, they will again match a feat Azharuddin's side had accomplished in the 1993-94 home series when they won it 3-0. It may be mentioned here that India had won all the three games by an innings margin in that series which is also memorable for Kapil Dev's surpassing the record of Sir Richard Hadlee to become the most successful bowler in Tests at that time.

In the 1993-94 series, India had thrashed the visitors by an innings and 119 runs in Lucknow; an innings and 95 runs in Bengaluru and an innings and 17 runs in Ahmedabad. This time, India have been winning with equal authority and there should be no reason for them to bag yet another 3-0 win against the Lankans in Pallekelle where the third game will kick off on August 12.

If India win the final game, Kohli will also get a step closer to Sourav Ganguly in the list of the most successful captains in Tests. Kohli now has 18 wins, just three less than the former captain though he has a much higher success rate.