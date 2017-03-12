SSP Chawrasia, after an impressive performance on the final day of the Indian Open, managed to win the title at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurgaon on Sunday. With this victory, Chawrasia became the second Indian golfer to defend his title. Jyoti Randhawa won the Indian Open in 2006 and 2007.

Chawrasia started the day tied in first place, but with the golfer putting up a good show on Sunday, which included four birdies as well, he outdid his fellow opponents. He won the title with with a 10-under-par total. Scotland's Scott Jamieson and Italy's Matteo Manassero were tied at third place while Gavin Green stood second. Anirban Lahiri finished tied sixth.

The Indian golfer was pleased with his performance in the 'tough course', where other home players like Chirag Kumar and S Chikkarangappa finished at 22nd and 34th place.

"I am very happy. It is such a tough course, I think I got lucky this week. It was only after I drove from the 18th tee I felt now I will win this one. All week, I just tried to keep it straight and putt well. I'm glad my prediction of 10-under came true," espn.in quoted Chawrasia as saying.

This was a huge win for the Kolkata star as the field was not easy with some quality golfers in the fray, keen to win the Indian Open title.

India golfers, in recent times, have been making this competition their own as well. Lahiri had won the competition in 2015, and with Chawrasia winning it two years in a row, this is the third consecutive year that an Indian has won the title.