India and England are locking horns in the final of ICC Women's World Cup 2017 at the Lord's on Sunday.

With more than 26,500 people set to attend the match at the Mecca of Cricket and a billion more across the world expected to follow the action, the final of this year's edition is going to be the most watched women's cricket match in the history of the sport.

Amid all the hype, the hosts England have emerged as the clear favourites of the bookies. Top bookmakers, including bet365, William Hill and Ladbrokes have come up with odds favouring the hosts.

Odds of England winning the match is 1/2, while India's chances of creating history are 13/18, according to both bet365 and Ladbrokes.

William Hill is placing England women's chances at 8/15 and India women's at 6/4.

England women's seven-match winning streak after their tournament-opening loss to India seems to have influenced the bookmakers. Also, Heather Knight's side is playing at home, especially at Lord's, which is not expected to offer spinners much assistance.

"Both teams have played extremely well but the England team have not relied on one or two specific players. They seem to have a more well-rounded team so we just feel the England side is strengthened and on a big occasion like this it is very easy for a big player to fail, which is why we have gone for the strength and depth of England," William Hill spokesperson Rupert Adam said, as quoted by the Times of India.

Who will be the top-scorer on the big day

According to William Hill, Indian skipper Raj, who is second on the list of run-scorers in the tournament, is expected to top the scoring chart as her odds is 5/2.

Harmanpreet Kaur, who knocked holders Australia out of the tournament with an 115-ball 171 in the final, has odds of 4/1 while the odds of teenager Deepti Sharma topping the chart is 9/2.

On the other hand, with 10/3, England opener Tammy Beaumont is favourite to post the highest score on Sunday. The odds of experienced campaigner Sarah Taylor topping the scoreboard is 5/2 while skipper's chances are at 7/2.

Gayakwad to shine with the ball?

Raj has a problem of plenty when it comes to the spin department as all four spinners -- Deepti, Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Poonam Yadav -- have been highly impressive in the tournament.

Gayakwad, with odds of 10/3, is the bookmakers favourite to top the bowling charts today, while odds of Deepti, Bisht, and Poonam making merry is the same number -- 7/2.