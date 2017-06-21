Just 24 hours after Anil Kumble's resignation as the India cricket team head coach, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that Kumble's successor would be appointed before India embark on their Sri Lanka tour later this year.

Team India embark on a long tourney of Sri Lanka, beginning July 26. The two nations engage in three Test matches, five ODIs and one T20I match.

"The BCCI has decided to search for the coach and before the Sri Lankan tour, we will find the best coach," senior BCCI functionary Rajiv Shukla told reporters on Wednesday June 21.

"When the coach is selected, captain has not got any role in that. The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) has been constituted and they will be recommending the names. After that, BCCI will decide who should be the coach."

Tenure of the new head coach will be at least till the next World Cup to be held in June 2019 in England: CK Khanna, Acting BCCI President pic.twitter.com/pHd7XaqlET — ANI (@ANI_news) June 21, 2017

The Indian cricket board, earlier on the day, decided to invite more applications for the post of Indian team's coach and the deadline is set for 7-10 days more.