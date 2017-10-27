World Cup-winning India opener Gautam Gambhir on Friday (October 27) came up with his thoughts on the widely-contested issue of standing up for the national anthem in cinema halls.

Gambhir, in a Tweet today, seems to be questioning those who are not in favour of standing up for the national anthem in theatres. Check out his outburst here.

Standin n waitin outsid a club:20 mins.Standin n waitin outsid favourite restaurant 30 mins.Standin for national anthem: 52 secs. Tough? — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 27, 2017

The Supreme Court in November 2016 had directed the cinema halls across the country to play national anthem before the screening of a film, in a bid to instill "feeling of patriotism and nationalism". The order also said people should stand up "to show respect to the national anthem."

Criticism

The order though invited criticism as quite a few debated if patriotism should be forced. Opposition for the move intensified when instance of violence against people, who refused to stand up for national anthem in cinema halls surfaced.

Notably, a wheelchair-bound man was subjected to physical violence at a cinema hall in Guwahati earlier this year after he was unable to stand when the national anthem was played.

Supreme Court takes fresh stand

However, the Supreme Court, on Monday (October 23) asked the Centre if it should amend the law that makes it mandatory to play national anthem at cinema halls.

Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud observed and spoke against the court's earlier order, by saying not standing up for national anthem does not make one unpatriotic.

"Why doesn't the Centre amend the law. Why should the burden be thrown on the judiciary. Tomorrow you will say ban people from wearing T-shirts and shorts to the cinema hall because it's an insult to national anthem. Where do you draw a line? Where does this moral policing stop?" Justice Chandrachud said.

He added: "People go to cinema halls for undiluted entertainment. Why should we make choices for them? Why should we assume that if someone doesn't stand up for anthem in the cinema hall, he is not patriotic?"