Indian cricket team undoubtedly had a dream run in 2017. Virat Kohli's men dominated the longest format of the game, decimating top sides at home and also made their mark in the shorter formats.

The Asian giants won 37 out of the 53 matches they played in the year. Only Ricky Ponting's mighty Australian team had won more matches (38 from 47) in 2003.

Eventually, Kohli's men finished the year as the top-ranked Test side and the number two side in ODIs and T20Is.

India were largely untroubled in 2017, in which they did not have any major overseas trip except for the ICC Champions Trophy in June.

While MS Dhoni stepped down as captain of the ODI and T20I side in January, Kohli successfully announced his arrival in limited-overs by helping the team beat England 2-1 in ODIs.

A touring Australian side led by Steve Smith handed Virat Kohli his first Test loss at home when they crushed the hosts in Pune by 333 runs. However, the hosts fought back and clinched the four-match series 2-1.

Kohli's side also impressed at the Champions Trophy before suffering a heartbreaking loss to Pakistan in the final at Lord's. However, the team then bounced back to win successive series against the West Indies, Sri Lanka, Australia and New Zealand to finish the year on a high.

Kohli-Kumble saga only blip for Team India in 2017

In what was a glorious year, the only blip was former coach Anil Kumble's resignation after the much-publicised rift with captain Kohli.

However, Ravi Shastri has had a good time with the team so far since he took charge in July. However, sterner tests await the former captain and his wards, who are set to have quite a few overseas tours coming up in the next 18 months.

Notably, India have already left for South Africa where they will be playing three Tests, six ODis and three T20Is. The Asian will also face stiff tests in England and Australia later in 2018.

Here's a look at India's cricket schedule for 2018 (tentative)

India tour of South Africa (3 Tests, 6 ODIs and 3 T20Is)

1st Test between January 5-9 in Cape Town

2nd Test between January 13-17 in Centurion

3rd Test between January 24-28 in Johannesburg

1st ODI on February 1 in Durban

2nd ODI on February 4 in Centurion

3rd ODI on February 7 in Cape Town

4th ODI on February 10 in Johannesburg

5th ODI on February 13 in Port Elizabeth

6th ODI on February 16 in Centurion

1st T20I on February 18 in Johannesburg

2nd T20I on February 21 in Centurion

3rd T20I on February 24 in Cape Town

T20I tri-series in Sri Lanka (involving Bangladesh) - From March 8 to March 20

Indian Premier League (IPL) 11 - From April 4 to May 31

India tour of England (3 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 5 Tests)

1st T20I on July 3 at Old Trafford, Manchester

2nd T20I on July 6 at Sophia Gardens Cardiff

3rd T20I on July 8 at County Ground, Bristol

1st ODI on July 12 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham

2nd ODI on July 14 at Lord's London

3rd ODI on July 17 at Headingley, Leeds

1st Test between August 1 and 5 at Edgbaston, Birmingham

2nd Test between August 9 and 13 at Lord's, London

3rd Test between August 18 and 22 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham

4th Test between August 30 and September 3 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton

5th Test between September 7 and 11 at Kennington Oval, London

Asia Cup 2018 in September (involving Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Qualifier)

West Indies tour of India - Between October and November (3 Tests, 5 ODIs and 1 T20I)

India tour of Australia - Between November and December (4 Tests)