Virat Kohli, without a shadow of doubt, is one of the best players India has ever produced. Such has been his performance across all formats that the India skipper has been regarded as the best in the world at present as well. However, there seems to be a case of over dependence on Kohli, who has helped India win a number of matches on his own, leading from the front with the bat.

O'Keefe and Lyon embarrass India in first Test

Kohli failed to deliver for India in the first Test against Australia, scoring 13 runs only including a first innings duck. Besides KL Rahul's decent showing (64 runs) in the first innings, no other player looked comfortable against the Australian spinners, who took good advantage of the rank turner, primarily O'Keefe, picking up 12 wickets in Pune.

India players have also been habituated to Kohli scoring big runs and thus putting India in a strong position, but that was not the case in the first Test. One cannot depend on Kohli to score every time he comes to bat. As it is, cricket is a team game.

Former Australia star Adam Gilchrist wants the rest of the Indian batsmen to deliver when Kohli is not amongst the runs for India.

"Virat, as I have said, is undoubtedly the world class player, a proven performer. But he can't do business every single time. So there is a challenge for the rest of the batting group to find a way to shine on the odd times when Virat has not," Mumbai Mirror quoted Gilchrist as saying.

That first Test win by 333 runs for Australia will give them the confidence to play even better cricket in the remaining three Test matches. Australia were considered second favourites against India and even former cricketers like Harbhajan Singh stated the home team will win 4-0.

But the scenario has changed now after the first Test. India will be wary of the Aussies, and Gilchrist attributes this terrific win to their hard work. Australia, before heading to India, were involved in some serious practice sessions in Dubai to get in perfect mind and shape for the tour.

" I never liked to predict results but those were not the only ones to write Australia off. Many others too did that but the team worked hard for the success. They have got off to a perfect start and the challenge is to win the game in Bangalore," Gilchrist said.