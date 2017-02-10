India has always been a difficult country to tour for many international sides as the conditions mostly favour spinners. With the upcoming India vs Australia four-match Test series set to start on February 23, Aussie player Peter Handscomb says he has few tricks up his sleeve to tackle India's acclaimed spin duo, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Former batsman warns Australia not to sledge Virat Kohli in Test series

Australia will count on the services of Handscomb. Though he doesn't boast of a lot of international experience, he is a decent player of spin.

"I've got a few game plans in my head. I'll be looking to use my feet and be positive going either forward or back to the spinners (and) obviously finding a game plan there and sticking to it," Cricbuzz quoted Handscomb as saying.

Handscomb, who made his debut against Pakistan earlier this year, has only played four Test matches ( and 5 ODIs ) so far. The impressive young batsman has scored two hundreds and two half-centuries in the longer format till date. There is no doubt about his skills with the bat, but he scored the runs in his home turf. Playing in India is a different ball game altogether.

However, the Australian is no stranger to Indian conditions as he was part of Rising Pune Supergiants in IPL 2016, and has also played for Australia A team that visited India in 2015.

"I learned more to back my own game plan, back my skills, try not to be too worried about what the ball's doing off the wicket and still be confident coming down the track, but also playing off the back foot and if I need to sweep, try and sweep as well," Handscomb said.

Despite runs under his belt and a reputation of being a good spin player, it remains to be seen if he can stand up to India's quality spin side in trying conditions.

Australia players are currently practising in Dubai in the run up to the India series.