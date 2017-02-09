After an astounding innings of 300 runs from 72 balls in a local competition in New Delhi, Mohit Ahlawat is on cloud nine. The 21-year-old has bagged headlines, not only in India, but all around the world as he became the first batsman to hit a triple century in the shortest format of the game.

Mohit Ahlawat and IPL? Will it happen?

It was an innings glittered with 39 sixes and 14 fours, a humongous feat for a cricketer playing at any level. One does not get to hear such feat. Mohit, after that innings, has been talking about his innings and the youngster said that he tries to copy batsman AB de Villiers, who is one of the best players in the shortest format in T20 cricket.

The South Africa star is a different breed altogether, playing some outrageous shots all around the ground including sweep shot to fast bowlers, sometimes the occasional reverse too. Mohit, however, believes it is a difficult task to copy De Villiers' batting, and the triple centurion also stated Dhoni to be his idol.

"I do try to copy AB De Villiers, but naturally one can't. MS Dhoni is also my role model," ANI quoted Ahlawat as saying.

The wicket-keeper batsman, who has taken the world by storm with his recent heroics after his record breaking performance, has also expressed interest in IPL, which is the biggest domestic cricket extravaganza in the world.

There have been reports suggesting that the Ranji player from Delhi has also been called for trials by Delhi Daredevils.

However, the player from Delhi has a long way to go in his cricket career and needs to focus on playing some important innings in the Ranji Trophy. His performance in the domestic cricket has been drastically poor, scoring five runs from three matches.