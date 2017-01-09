Cricket fans and experts across the world were left stunned when India's ODI and T20 captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni decided to quit from his high-profiled post on January 4. And now, they are feeling more shocked since a report in Hindustan Times suggested that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors were instrumental in making MSD stepping down.

Though the BCCI selectors might have lauded Dhoni for his timely resignation in public, the story is quite different in the private corridors of the game's governing body.

The process of removing Dhoni, India's most successful captain as per the statistics, from his captaincy had started around September and gradually gained momentum. The chief selector of the BCCI, MSK Prasad, met Dhoni in Nagpur during a Ranji Trophy match between the latter's home state Jharkhand and Gujarat and conveyed that the timing is right for him to step down.

The BCCI selectors have their eyes firmly set on the 2019 World Cup, which is going to take place in England and Wales and the move on Dhoni could be a strong step towards preparing the squad for cricket's biggest event. MSD, who has led India to two World Cup wins, will be 38 two years from now.

Test captain Virat Kohli was officially declared skipper for all three formats after Dhoni let his decision known. The dashing wicket-keeper-batsman will be available as a player from here on, something which Kohli sees positively, hoping that his predecessor will be under no pressure now and one can expect to see him in his vintage form.

The BCCI might also have taken this decision with India not seeing much success in ODI and T20 cricket under Dhoni of late while Kohli is leading the team magnificently in Tests. It can be a win-win situation for Indian cricket if Dhoni starts to score big with his bat and Kohli helps India win in the colours as well.