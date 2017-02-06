The new Committee of Administrators (COA), appointed by the Supreme Court for the Board of Control for Cricket in India, has already started taking some strong decisions. They have decided to close down offices of former BCCI president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke in Delhi.

CEO Rahul Johri confirmed that the officials in both the offices had no work, so their services have come to an end as well. "The staff in both these offices had nothing to do. Hence we decided to end their service," India Today quoted Johri as saying.

Besides this, employees appointed by Thakur and Shirke have also been shown the exit doors of the BCCI. Now, the appointments and also the tenure of the BCCI officials will be decided by Johri, who also looked after the day-to-day affairs when the two key officials were removed from their position. Team manager, Nishant Arora, has also resigned from his post as his salary also came from Delhi's office.

It has not been long since the COA took over the working duties of the BCCI as the committe was only appointed on the 30th of last month. The COA has already been kept busy in the last few days as one of its members Vikram Limaye represented BCCI in the ICC board meeting in Dubai as well.

The other members appointed by the Supreme Court include former CAG Vinod Rai, IDFC Managing Director Vikram Limaye, former Indian women's cricket team captain Diana Edulji and historian Ramachandra Guha.

The COA will be extremely busy in the future months as well, as it will make sure that the BCCI adheres to all the recommendations suggested by the Lodha panel. The apex body removed Thakur and Shirke earlier in the year for failing to implement all the reforms.