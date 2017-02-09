Cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid are legends of the game, and rarely does anyone question them for anything related to India cricket. However, the Committee of Administrators, appointed by the Supreme Court, are going to look into their multiple roles.

Though the CoA were appointed only late last month, they have already taken some stern measures in the BCCI. They removed Anurag Thakur, Ajay Shirke and also their staff in Delhi.

Now, they are looking into the matter of Ganguly and Dravid, who play some major roles in India cricket. Their current responsibilities are now seen as being in conflict, the Times of India reported.

Both the former players have thrown their hats everywhere in India cricket. Rahul Dravid, who was once considered a serious contender for the job of India coach, is the gaffer of the India U-19 side and India A, where he has done exceedingly well.

Dravid is also involved with the IPL franchise Delhi Daredevils in the capacity of a mentor. Ganguly's bag is even more full as he has a number of responsibilities within the Board of Control for Cricket in India. He is the president of CAB, chairman of the BCCI's technical committee, and part of the IPL governing council as well.

Now, with the greats of Indian cricket involved in various roles, it remains to be seen what the CoA's take will be in this matter. Will they be given fewer roles?

The CoA, which comprises Vinod Rai, Vikram Limaye, Ramachandra Guha, and Diana Edulji, came into being after the Supreme Court removed the then BCCI president Thakur and Shirke from their post. The apex court took this decision as the BCCI failed to implement all the recommendations suggested by the Lodha panel. Now, the CoA has been entrusted with that job, and they will have to make sure that all the recommendations are followed by the India board.