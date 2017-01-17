The Board of Control for Cricket in India received a severe blow when the Supreme Court decided to remove key figures of the board – Anurag Thakur (president) and Ajay Shirke (president) on January 2nd. With the BCCI being an active cricket body, the day-to-day functioning of the board had to go ahead with India playing their cricket at home. There have been some stop-gap arrangements for the work to go ahead, though, it might have been going on on a slower rate than usual.

I do not qualify for BCCI president, says Sourav Ganguly

Former Chief Justice of India RM Lodha expects the BCCI to function at a much faster pace after the Supreme Court appoints the BCCI administrators. Currently it is the CEO of the cricket board, Rahul Johri, who is looking after the day-to-day affairs of the BCCI, and some key decisions regarding important posts are expected to be announced on January 19 by the apex body.

"Just wait for 19th (January), I believe as soon as administrators are appointed by the Supreme Court, they take over, things would, I believe, move fast," Press Trust of India quoted R M Lodha as saying.

After the decision to remove the president and secretary was taken, things are unclear in the BCCI. There is a serious need for the new president and secretary to be finalised so that the board may run smoothly.

Things boiled down to this after the BCCI failed to implement all the recommendations suggested by the Lodha panel to make the cricket body transparent in its functioning. The BCCI was warned several times of the consequences, but their failure to implement these led to stern action (axing of key BCCI officials) by the Supreme Court.

On the day, Supreme Court removed Thakur and Shirke from their post, the apex body also asked the BCCI and state associations to implement Lodha panel's recommendations in full.

Justice Lodha is confident that the new administrators will implement all the orders, which were earlier ignored by the BCCI top brass, but one has to give the new officials time after their appointment as well.