India looked a class apart in the first ODI against Sri Lanka, who though managed to play better cricket in the second match but still could not stop Virat Kohli and his men stealing a victory. With a 2-0 lead in the five-game series, the upbeat visitors will look to wrap things up on Sunday, August 27, when they meet the hapless hosts for the third encounter.

Had it not been for some cool head of MS Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the second ODI, Sri Lanka would have beaten India, who suffered a batting collapse. India experimented with their batting order, with Kohli coming down and KL Rahul moving up, but that did not work.

India have their eyes on the 2019 World Cup, and hence, these experimentations. Even if we look at the squad, India do not have their key bowlers, with R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja rested. Their replacements, Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel have, however, done well.

If India can pocket the series on Sunday, we are certainly going to see more experimentations in the remaining two games.

India, however, should just concentrate on the third ODI at the moment. Their batsmen, especially Kohli, KL Rahul and others, who failed miserably, will have a point against Akila Dananjaya as the spinner bagged six wickets in the second game.

Now, the India players must have watched his videos and will try to play him correctly, which makes it interesting. It would not be wrong to state Dananjaya might have instilled a fear in the Indian dressing room.

India should not make any changes to their team that featured in the second ODI. Though Hardik Pandya has a niggle, he should be fit for selection.

That may be not the same for Sri Lanka after losing two ODI matches and the island nation may have been forced to make changes. Their biggest change is in their leadership. Regular captain Upul Tharanga stands suspended and Chamara Kapugedera will lead the home side.

Dinesh Chandimal and Lahiru Thirimanne have been brought into the squad as Danuskha Gunathilaka is also said to be injured. The likes of Chandimal, Angelo Mathews and Lasith Malinga should bring in all their experiences into play in the third ODI for a positive result.

The home fans will hope that a new captain for the third ODI will change Sri Lanka's fortunes. Irrespective of the team changes, Sri Lanka have to come up with solid cricket and deliver the goods against in-form India.

Where to watch live

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI is scheduled for 2.30 pm local time, 2.30 pm IST, 10 am BST, 5 am ET. Here are the live TV and streaming options.

India: TV: Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD, Sony Six, Sony Six HD. Live Streaming: Sonyliv.

Sri Lanka and Indian sub-continent: TV: Sony Ten.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport. Live Streaming: SuperSport Video

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.