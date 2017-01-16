India cricket captain Virat Kohli hails outstanding win over England

Magnificent tons by captain Virat Kohli and batsman Kedar Jadhav help India chase down a mammoth 350 runs in the first one-day match against England in the western city of Pune on Sunday 15 January. The hosts crossed the line with three wickets in hand after Kohli and Jadhav struck 122 and 120, taking a 1-0 lead in the three match series. After a disastrous outing in the test format last month, England started the second leg of their Indian tour on a strong note with a win against Indias second string team in a one-day warm-up match. However, they lost the second warm-up match.