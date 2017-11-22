The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully testfired for the first time in India from a Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet on Wednesday.

In fact, India has created a world record as this is the first time that the Indo-Russian missile was test fired from Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet of the IAF.

How will BrahMos help IAF

The BrahMos missile successfully hit a sea-based target in the Bay of Bengal.

"The missile was gravity dropped from the Su-30 from fuselage, and the two stage missile's engine fired up and straightway propelled towards the intended target at the sea in Bay of Bengal," said a Ministry of Defence release.

According to BrahMos Aerospace, their missile and the Sukhoi-30MKI together will carry out air combat operations within and beyond visibility range. It will make the IAF capable of attacking targets protected by powerful air defence assets.

Defence Ministry proud of world record

This achievement has indeed added more teeth to Indian Air frontier.

"The successful maiden test firing of BrahMos Air Launched Cruise Missile (ALCM) from Su-30MKI will significantly bolster the IAF's air combat operations capability from stand-off ranges," the Defence Ministry said.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's office took to Twitter to applaud the IAF.

"India creates a world record and completes Supersonic Cruise Missile Triad by successfully testing #BRAHMOS #ALCM from Indian Air Force Sukhoi-30MKI fighter aircraft. Smt @nsitharaman congratulates Team Brahmos & @DRDO_India for this historic achievement (sic)," said Sitharaman's department.

BrahMos, which is one of the heaviest missiles in the world, is already used by the Indian Navy and the Indian Army. This missile, which is reportedly the world's fastest anti-ship cruise missile can be fitted on a mobile autonomous launcher and can also be launched from a submarine at a depth of 40-50 metres.