The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) says it is exploring the possibility of holding a day-night Test when West Indies tour India later this year.

Syed Saba Karim, general manager of cricket operations at the BCCI, said the board is in favor of holding day-night Tests in India, following the example set by host nations such as Australia and South Africa.

The first day-night Test in India could happen in October, when the West Indies visit the country to play three Tests, five one-day matches and one Twenty20 game.

"There is a strong reason why we should have day-night Tests," Karim told the Times of India.

"If you look at it from a global perspective, then there are other nations who have gone ahead and played day-night Tests with some excellent results. They drew a large attendance.

"The ICC I believe has come up with a statement that all of us need to sit together to work out a system to save Test cricket. One of the suggestions was to have day-night Tests."

Day-night Test matches have been received well around the world, with the occasion tending to attract bigger crowds due to them being played during work-friendly hours.

Aside from the differing hours of play, the most noticeable difference between day-night Tests and regular Tests is the fact that the former uses a pink ball over a traditional red ball.

This is because the red ball takes on a brownish color under floodlights and can be difficult to differentiate from the color of the pitch.

The white ball used in day-night ODIs is also not an option as it blends in with the traditional white clothing worn by players during Test matches.

The last day-night Test was a one-off four-day Test between South Africa and Zimbabwe last December in Port Elizabeth, which the hosts won inside two days.