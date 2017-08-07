India have been a brilliant batting side for some time, especially in Tests, scoring runs with ease. The ongoing Test series between India and Sri Lanka has also witnessed Virat Kohli's team dominating with the bat, scoring 600 plus runs in both the Test matches.

New coach Ravi Shastri, after seeing the Indian side, especially the batting unit, delivering the goods in the turning tracks of Sri Lanka, wants to break Australia's record of 32 600 plus runs in an innings. India have scored 600 plus runs 29 times, and are three shy of overtaking Australia.

Shastri is fully confident that the Indian team will achieve the feat soon.

"India can certainly surpass Australia's record of scoring over 600 runs most number of times. I am sure this team will surely achieve this. When, I can't say. Whether this year, next year or some other time. But I would be happy if it is done during my tenure as a coach with the team," Deccan Chronicle quoted Shastri as saying.

The way India batsmen have been performing in the current series, it would not come as no surprise if they post another 600 plus total in the third Test match as well, and inch closer to Australia's record. India have already clinched the series, winning the first two matches.

With Shastri having been given a contract till ICC World Cup 2019, this record should be achieved before his tenure comes to an end.

India will be seen in white clothes, against Sri Lanka at home for a three-match series.

This current set-up of India has dominated at home, propelling them to the number one spot in Test, and Kohli's team will have to be on top of their game during the South Africa and Australia tours to carry on the momentum.