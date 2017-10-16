Praising Bollywood actor Aamir Khan as "humble" and "genuine", Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli today (October 16) said he wants to learn a particular "technique" from the superstar.

Kohli was interviewed by Aamir in a chat show, to be aired during Diwali on Zee TV. During the interview, the Indian skipper was grilled by Aamir on various topics.

On Monday, Kohli took to his Twitter account to say that he had a "great time" with Aamir and wrote, "Had a great time chatting with @aamir_khan bhai, so humble and genuine. Just need to learn the Rubik's Cube technique from you now!."

Along with this tweet, he posted three pictures where he is seen posing with Aamir and signing an India blue jersey with his number 18.

On the chat show with Aamir, Kohli had also revealed that Pakistan's left-arm speedster Mohammad Amir was "one of the toughest" bowlers he had faced so far in his international career.

The 28-year-old Kohli last night (October 15) played in Celebrity Clasico 2017 football charity match against Bollywood actors.

Kohli was the captain of All Heart FC against All Stars FC, led by Abhishek Bachchan. Kohli and his cricket team-mates won 7-3 with MS Dhoni scoring two goals.

The Indian cricket team will be back in action from next Sunday (October 22) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, when they face New Zealand in a three-match One Day International series. This will be followed by a three-game Twenty20 International rubber.

Recently, they won 4-1 in ODIs and shared the T20I trophy 1-1 against Australia. The Kohli-led side are currently the number one in ODIs.