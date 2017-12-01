Indian captain Virat Kohli has spoken about the Test match which "hurt a lot". It is almost three years since that match happened and the Delhi right-hander revealed it last night (November 30) during an event.

The 29-year-old Kohli was talking about India's Test against Australia in Adelaide in December 2014. He captained the side for the first time in the longer format as MS Dhoni was ruled out due to injury.

India were set a target of 364 at the Adelaide Oval. It was a bold chase by the visitors, led by Kohli with a superb 141 but they lost by 48 runs. It was a memorable match for Kohli as he hit twin centuries. He had made 115 in the first innings.

Kohli, who won the "CNN-News 18 Indian of the Year 2017" award said the defeat in Adelaide "hurt a lot". He also said the second innings hundred in the game was his best among the 19 he has so far constructed in the five-day version. He has 32 tons in ODIs.

"Whatever target they give us tomorrow, we're going for it. If there's any hesitation or anyone wants to oppose it, you tell me right now, or we go to our rooms knowing we're going to meet the target. So it hurt a lot not to cross the line, but it gave us a lot of confidence as a team that we could win anywhere," Kohli said at the function on Thursday.

"There have been so many, but purely in terms of the transition, the second innings hundred at Adelaide where we almost won the Test match..." he added.

In the same series against Australia, Dhoni quit Test cricket and Kohli took charge as India's full-time captain. Since then he has been breaking records both as batsman and the skipper of the team.

Currently Kohli and India are involved in a three-Test series against Sri Lanka. They lead 1-0 with the final Test starting tomorrow (December 2) in Delhi.