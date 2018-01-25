After many leaked images surfaced online this week, Japanese carmaker Honda has finally released on images of the new HR-V crossover SUV in its home market. The refreshed HR-V is set to debut in Japan on February 15, where it is sold under the Vezel badge.

The updated HR-V comes with a reworked front-end that now houses a thick chrome bar and a large Honda logo in the centre in line with most of the new generation Honda cars. The HR-V gets wider wraparound headlights with integrated LED DRLs. A reworked bumper sporting LED fog lamps on the spec variant is among the other notable changes on the exterior.

Honda hasn't released images of the rear and interior of the HR-V. However, the company has confirmed it will be equipped with Honda's safety and driver assistance systems, called Honda Sensing, in the higher-spec trims. Also, a new infotainment system that comes with satellite navigation, as well as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, will be the part of the package.

In Japan, the 1.5-litre petrol, 1.8-litre petrol, 1.6-litre diesel and the 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid units are expected to carry over from the pre-facelift model. More information on this is reserved for the February debut.

The HR-V has been linked to an India launch for a really long time. Yoichiro Ueno, president and CEO of Honda Car India (HCIL), had earlier expressed his interest in bringing the SUV here.

When ET Auto asked whether the HR-V was in consideration for India, Ueno repied: "It really depends on customers' voice. If there is a lot of demand or request, then we might look at it."

Honda is expected to launch the new HR-V in India in 2019. It will fill the gap between the BR-V and the CR-V.

The HR-V prices can be expected in the range of Rs 15-20 lakh, and will lock horns with the hugely successful Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson in India at that price point.