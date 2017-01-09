German luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz unveiled its small SUV, the GLA at the North America International Auto Show- currently under way in Detroit. The new GLA has received several styling tweaks including new bumpers, front grille and different alloy wheels making the vehicle look more crisp in design and athletic in appearance.

The most noticeable changes have been incorporated at the front fascia which now looks like a blend of C-Class and GLC siblings. The SUV also has an all black grille with chrome elements flanked by a new set of LED headlamps instead of the previous bi-xenon lamps. The front bumper comes with a piano black extension giving GLA a sporty and young look.

The newly introduced Canyon Beige evokes an outdoorsy feel complemented with dark coloured alloy wheels. The rear bumper has also been tweaked to lend a sporty touch in line with the new face.

On the inside, the layout of the SUV remains unchanged. The coolest addition is the new 8-inch infotainment system that supports Navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Subtle updates to the instrumentation cluster have also been made. A dash of chrome around the centre stack gives a premium feel inside and the new GLA is also offered with first-in-class 360 degree camera to aid parking.

The SUV carries the same powetrain combinations. India launch of the new version is expected during the festive season. India-spec will be powered by 2.2-litre diesel motor which produces a maximum output of 182bhp and a torque of 300Nm. The 2.0-litre petrol mill will belt out 135bhp and 300Nm of torque. Both mills will be mated to a 7 speed dual clutch transmission.

In addition to the regular GLA, the company has also launched an AMG variant. Mercedes-AMG GLA45 has a restyled front apron, new air intake and silver detailing on the grille and the front splitter. This version of the GLA also has a new set of 20-inch wheels. The 2.0-litre petrol motor remains untouched, producing 371bhp and 474Nm of torque.