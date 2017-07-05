Pankaj Advani has made it a habit of winning major titles. The Pune man alongside Laxman Rawat showed some amazing skills to help India beat Pakistan in the final of the Asian Team Snooker Championship in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday.

The final was not going to be a cakewalk against Pakistan, and Advani's opponent in the first match of the final, Mohammad Bilal looked good initially. However, Advani brought all his experience and skills into play to win the first match, taking the all-important 1-0 lead.

After Advani's win, it was the turn of Rawat, who was keen to give India 2-0 lead as he faced Babar Masih in the second tie. Rawat was in full control of things as the cueist also delivered the goods with an emphatic win.

India, after taking 2-0 lead in the best of five final, was just one win away from the prestigious title. After quality win in the singles contest, all eyes were on the doubles.

Pakistan cueists looked better, but a good late display from both the Indian stars, especially Advani helped India emerge victorious to win the final, thus adding another feather in Advani's cap as well.

It is such commanding performances from Advani, which sets him apart as one of the best in the sport.