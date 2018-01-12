History repeated itself as Blind Cricket World cup defending champions India beat Pakistan convincingly by seven wickets at the Ajman Oval stadium in UAE on Friday, January 12. India won the toss and put Pakistan to bat.

Pakistan came into the game riding on back-to-back victories over Bangladesh and Nepal but they were no match for the strong Indian side. Sharp fielding and accurate bowling from India restricted Pakistan to 282 for 8 wickets in the stipulated 40 overs.

Md Jamil (B3) and captain Nisar Ali (B3) recorded a partnership of 137 Runs for Pakistan in the third wicket before skipper Nisar was bowled by Ajay Reddy for 63.

Jaimil remained not out at 94 runs. For India, Ajay, Basappa, Suni, Rambir and Deepak took a wicket each.

In reply Indian comfortably chased the target in 34.5 overs by losing only 3 wickets. Haryana boy Deepak Malik (B3) was once again the star performance as he remained unbeaten scoring 79 off 71 Balls, striking eight boundaries.

India's morale has further gone up with this fantastic victory.

ICC CEO David Richardson was the chief guest for the Man of the Match Ceremony. He was amazed at the skills of the players and their performance. He also complimented the organizers.