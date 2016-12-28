The year 2016 was a glorious one for PV Sindhu, winning accolades with some impressive performances in the badminton circuit this season. The Indian star won silver in Rio Olympics and emerged victorious in the China Open. She also reached the semi-finals of the World Tour Finals in Dubai, and Sindhu aims really big in 2017.

Sindhu, who is currently ranked number six in the world, wants to perform well in the first Super Series of the year, which is the All England Open, and show her class in other Super Series events and the World Championships as well. The Indian player will primarily have her eyes on the major titles including the Super Series and Super Series Premier title as they are prestigious in the badminton circuit.

But, her task will not be any easy in the competitive women's singles arena, where the competition is top class. All the players in the top ten have it in them to win Super Series title, and Sindhu, too, will be under pressure to deliver as fans will expect her to perform in major events after a sensational 2016.

"Definitely there is more responsibility and everybody's eyes are on me to achieve more. That is there but I said to myself I should not take too much pressure. My aim is to keep playing well. After the Olympics, I have won a Superseries and I have done well," Press Trust of India quoted Sindhu as saying.

"For now, it is step by step. Now there is Premier Badminton League and there is Syed Modi tournament and some of the Superseries events. I am aiming to do well in the All England and World Championships."

Not only Sindhu, former world number one and fellow Indian Saina Nehwal will also hope to make it big in 2017. The year 2016 was not successful for her as she also suffered major problems, but Saina will hope to shine and win a few titles next year.

If Saina manages to do that alongside Sindhu, India women's badminton will prosper in 2017.