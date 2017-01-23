India may have got a relatively easier draw in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 qualifiers as they are grouped alongside Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar and Macau. Kyrgyzstan may be the only tough opponent with a FIFA ranking of 124.
Read: India's sensational performance in the AFC Asian Cup qualifier playoffs!
India are ranked 129 in the world currently.
Draw results
Group A
|Kyrgyzstan
|India
|Myanmar
|Macau
Group B
|North Korea
|Hong Kong
|Lebanon
|Malaysia
Group C
|Jordan
|Vietnam
|Afghanistan
|Cambodia
Group D
|Oman
|Palestine
|Maldives
|Bhutan
Group E
|Bahrain
|Turkmenistan
|Chinese Taipei
|Singapore
Group F
|Philippines
|Tajikistan
|Yemen
|Nepal
India football team matches schedule
|Date
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Time
|Venue
|March 28
|Myanmar
|v
|India
|TBD
|TBD
|June 13
|India
|v
|Kyrgyzstan
|TBD
|TBD
|September 5
|Macau
|v
|India
|TBD
|TBD
|October 10
|India
|v
|Macau
|TBD
|TBD
|November 14
|India
|v
|Myanmar
|TBD
|TBD
|March 27 2018
|Kyrgyzstan
|v
|India
|TBD
|TBD
Quick Links