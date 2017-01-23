indian football
India coach Stephen Constantine with Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Sunil Chhetri.AIFF Media

India may have got a relatively easier draw in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 qualifiers as they are grouped alongside Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar and Macau. Kyrgyzstan may be the only tough opponent with a FIFA ranking of 124.

Read: India's sensational performance in the AFC Asian Cup qualifier playoffs!

India are ranked 129 in the world currently. 

Draw results

Group A

Kyrgyzstan  India   Myanmar Macau 

Group B

North Korea   Hong Kong  Lebanon Malaysia 

Group C

Jordan  Vietnam   Afghanistan Cambodia 

Group D

Oman   Palestine  Maldives Bhutan 

Group E

 Bahrain Turkmenistan  Chinese Taipei  Singapore 

Group F

Philippines  Tajikistan  Yemen   Nepal

India football team matches schedule

Date Home Team   Away Team Time Venue
March 28 Myanmar v India TBD TBD
June 13 India  v Kyrgyzstan TBD TBD
September 5 Macau v India TBD TBD
October 10 India v Macau TBD TBD
November 14 India  v Myanmar TBD TBD
March 27 2018 Kyrgyzstan v India TBD TBD

 

Also read
Quick Links