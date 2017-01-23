India may have got a relatively easier draw in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 qualifiers as they are grouped alongside Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar and Macau. Kyrgyzstan may be the only tough opponent with a FIFA ranking of 124.

India are ranked 129 in the world currently.

Draw results

Group A

Kyrgyzstan India Myanmar Macau

Group B

North Korea Hong Kong Lebanon Malaysia

Group C

Jordan Vietnam Afghanistan Cambodia

Group D

Oman Palestine Maldives Bhutan

Group E

Bahrain Turkmenistan Chinese Taipei Singapore

Group F

Philippines Tajikistan Yemen Nepal

India football team matches schedule