Indian government on Wednesday, November 22, gave permission to Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife to go and meet him in Pakistan. This update comes after many rounds of talks between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval with Pakistan officials. The date for the meeting is yet to be decided, sources said.

Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer was arrested by Pakistani agencies from Balochistan in March 2016, alleging that he was an Indian spy from Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). The former Navy officer is now facing execution after a Pakistan military court sentenced him to death early in 2017.

Earlier in November, Pakistan had agreed to let Jadhav's wife to meet him on humanitarian grounds. In a statement, the Pakistan foreign minister had said, "The government of Pakistan has decided to arrange a meeting of Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav with his wife, in Pakistan, purely on humanitarian grounds. A Note Verbale to this effect has been sent to the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, today."

India resolutely denied the charges that Kulbhushan is a spy and stepped up diplomatic offencive to get him freed from Pakistan jail. It also approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in May, which stayed the execution of Kulbhushan. The final verdict in Jadhav's case will be given by ICJ next month.

Pakistan has been referring to Jadhav as commander since he was picked from Balochistan, in an attempt to imply that he was a serving Indian official.

Earlier, a statement released by the government of Pakistan had read, "He (Kulbhushan) confessed before a magistrate and the court that he was tasked by RAW to plan, coordinate and organise espionage, terrorist and sabotage activities aimed at destabilising and waging war against Pakistan."

The Indian authorities have also sought visas for Jadhav's parents, Sudhir and Avantika Jadhav, to visit Pakistan to meet their son.