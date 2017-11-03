For any cricketer, Ranji Trophy and other domestic tournaments act as a platform to not only get into the Indian team but also to launch comebacks.

Now, Ranji Trophy, India's premier domestic event, is being played across the country with young and the old plying their trade. But, many are baffled by the absence of all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

The left-hander played only one Ranji Trophy game for Punjab in the ongoing season. Punjab are currently playing their fourth contest, against Chhattisgarh, but Yuvraj is not a part of it.

The 35-year-old Yuvraj captained Punjab against Vidarbha last month and scored 20, 42 in a losing cause (innings and 117 runs) in Mohali.

The 2011 World Cup hero's absence from Ranji Trophy leads to speculation that he might have given up on India comeback. Next month, he turns 36 but if you look at the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) selection panel they are not ignoring a player based on age.

So, Yuvraj is not out of contention for India selection. However, with the current set of players doing so well under Virat Kohli's leadership, it is a tough task for Yuvraj to regain his place in the national side.

Yuvraj has not played for India since February this year. He failed the yo-yo test, which is mandatory for all Indian players to pass, to get selected. Suresh Raina too was unable to clear the fitness test and he too was ignored for selection.

The 304-ODI veteran is known to never give up on India cap. However, this time, he might have made up his mind to quit.

If Yuvraj was serious about playing for India again, he would have definitely featured in every Ranji Trophy game so far. There is no other way he can stage a return to top-flight cricket.

Last month, he signed up for Laureus Sport for Good as an ambassador. Is this a sign of things to come?

"It's an honour for me to join the Laureus Family here in India and to find out first-hand the great work being done to help young people overcome challenges in their lives," Yuvraj said.

Yuvraj is also actively involved in his "YouWeCan" initiative, fighting against cancer. After quitting the game, he might give more time to his Yuvraj Singh Foundation.

The man, who made his international debut in the year 2000 and went on to be one of the greats of Indian cricket in the limited-overs format, might soon bid adieu, just like his friend Ashish Nehra, who quit on Wednesday (November 1).