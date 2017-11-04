India added about 1,000 technology start-ups in 2017, retaining its position as the third largest hub for entrepreneurship, IT apex body Nasscom said on Thursday.

Despite tough competition from Britain and Israel, India retained its momentum as a vibrant landscape for start-ups.

"Bengaluru, Delhi/NCR and Mumbai retained their position as the key start-up hubs, with 20 per cent of the start-ups emerging from tier-2 and tier-3 cities across the country" said Nasscom Chairman Raman Roy at the ninth annual edition of Nasscom Product Conclave.

With 40 per cent of startups in the B2B (business-to-business) segment, B2B's share in the overall tech startup funding is over 30 per cent, the report noted.

"The Indian IT industry is renowned for pioneering innovation and the start-ups arena is no different. Our country is one of the fastest growing start-up landscapes, with the participation of every major accelerator, investor and angel group from the world over," Roy said.

