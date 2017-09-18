Just a few days ago, India had said that it planned to deport about 40,000 Rohingyas back to Myanmar. Though it received quite some backlash on the matter, it has decided to remain adamant on the decision and the Centre has now said that the step was in the nation's interest.

Explaining that many Rohingya refugees have links with terror groups such as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) as well as Pakistan's spy agency ISI, the Centre told the Supreme Court said that the refugees staying in India would be a threat to its security.

"It is a sensitive matter. Whatever government will do, will be in nation's interest," Hindustan Times quoted Minister of State for home affairs Kiren Rijiju as saying before the Supreme Court hearing. "We will mention the same in our affidavit to be submitted in the Supreme Court."

The BJP-led government also said that the decision was taken after a lot of consideration and that the apex court must not interfere in the matter. The response came after two Rohingya refugees had challenged the govenrment's decision to deport 40,000 people.

The government also claimed that many of these refugees had managed to acquire PAN cards using fake documents and it could put the nation in serious threat. "This would lead to social unrest," the government added.

The matter will come up for hearing again on October 3.

Meanwhile, after India announced its decision to deport the refugees a few days back, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' spokesperson had said that Guterres was concerned about the matter and the refugees shouldn't be sent back.

"Obviously we have our concern about the treatment of refugees. Once refugees are registered they are not to be returned back to the countries where they fear persecution," Farhan Haq said when asked about India sending Rohingyas back, reported IANS.

He also said that the matter would be taken up with the Indian government and reminded India of a UN dictum, according to which refugees cannot be deported. "You are aware of our principle of non refoulement," he said.

Rijiju then told the Lok Sabha that a large number of Rohingya refugees had migrated to India and the government would take steps to keep this influx in check. "Steps are being taken to ensure that we do not get uncontrolled influx of migrants in the country, which creates lots of social, political and cultural problems. At the same time we want to ensure the demographic pattern of India is not disturbed," Rijiju had said.