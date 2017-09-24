India have looked better in the ongoing ODI series against Australia, and the Men in Blue will be looking to be clinch the series at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday. With two wins under their belt, India have their tails up in the five-match series.

Virat Kohli's team looks a confident bunch of players, enjoying their time in the middle. They have delivered in all departments of the game, and Australia, on the other hand, have just been the opposite. Someone or the other has always stood up for India in the series, which is the hallmark of a great side. Can India deliver once again in the third ODI?

India vs Australia third ODI team news

Despite India having won two matches with ease, the top order, especially the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma have not been able to score runs freely. They will be eager to shine in the third ODI. Also, Manish Pandey has been below par in the first two matches. However, the likes of MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli have played their part with the bat in the series.

India have not scored 300 runs in both the matches, and will be eager to correct that, which is only possible if the top order fires.

But, there is no problem for India when it comes to the bowling department. The spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have been a wonderful combination, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar using the new ball to good effect.

Australia understand the importance of the third ODI. It is a do-or-die encounter as losing this match means losing the series as well. They will be buoyed by the return of Aaron Finch, who missed the first two matches due to calf injury. He will replace Hilton Cartwright, and there will be some sort of pressure on the right-hander as the Aussies have had problems at the opening position in this series.

With Finch in, David Warner will be relieved and the left-hander will be looking to play some fearless cricket, knowing his regular opening partner will be at the opposite end. Australia are quite dependent on their opener, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell. One of them have to score big to trouble India in the third ODI, else it might be difficult for India.

Their bowlers including Pat Cummins and Nathan Coulter-Nile have been good with the white cherry. Smith will look forward to their pace bowling and help India go in the backfoot early on.

Can Australia pick up a win in Indore and stay alive in the ODI series or will the home side dominate the visitors once again?