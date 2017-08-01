1 / 6











Bollywood actor Inder Kumar's prayer meet was held on Monday, July 31, and several Bollywood celebrities arrived to pay their respect to the actor. Inder, 43, passed away on Friday, July 28, due to a heart attack.

Celebrities like Ronit Roy, who replaced Inder as Mihir in Kyunki... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Raja Murad, Sunil Pal, Mukesh Rishi and Vidhu Dara Singh were among others who were by the family's side.

Surprisingly, Salman Khan, who had been instrumental in guiding Inder's career, was missing from the prayer meet. Salman and Inder had worked together in films like Wanted and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge.

Wanted director Prabhu Deva, although couldn't make it to the prayer meet, but he remembered Inder as a hard working actor.

Speaking to DNA, Deva said: "I remember Inder was so disciplined and had a terrific physique. Inder came into Wanted on Salman Khan's recommendation. He played Salman's friend, and we all know what shape Salman is in."

"Inder had to look fighting-fit to match up to Salman. I remember how Salman would make sure that he would work out. After Wanted, I was not in touch with him. Inder was committed to his role in the film. He would come to the sets on time and do his work really well."

With the brotherly bond they shared, we wonder what made the superstar stay away from paying his respect to the actor, despite being in the same city.

Inder made his Bollywood debut with 1996 film Masoom opposite Ayesha Jhulka.

Like his professional life, Inder's personal life too was full of ups and downs. He had been in a long term relationship with actress Isha Koppikar before they parted ways.

He then married thrice. In 2003, Inder married his mentor Raju Kariya's daughter Sonal but the marriage lasted only five months, post which he tied the knot with a certain Kamaljeet Kaur in 2009. But unfortunately that relationship too didn't last long and the actor went on to marry Pallavi Sarraf in 2013, with whom he had his daughter Bhavana.