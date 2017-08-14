German luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz launched a special edition of the GLC in order to celebrate 70 years of India's independence and the successful run of the SUV here, since its debut in June 2016.

Christened as 'Celebration Edition', the special edition GLC will be available in limited numbers in both diesel and petrol iterations. The diesel model has been priced at Rs 50.86 lakh while petrol models cost Rs 51.25 lakh, ex-showroom pan-India.

The GLC Celebration Edition boasts of LED logo projector, high gloss black exterior mirror housing, sports pedal, Garmin map pilot and chromed rear trim strip over the regular GLC models. With the new edition launch, Mercedes-Benz India has also added a new paint option in the GLC series, the 'Designo Hyacinth Red'.

"The sporty exterior and interior accessories offered in the 'Celebration Edition' enhance the car's striking appearance. We are positive that the 'Celebration Edition' will delight the customers who desire to make the best of every ground. With the launch of GLC 'Celebration Edition', Mercedes-Benz celebrates its long-standing relationship with the Indian customers," said Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO of Mercedes-Benz India.

There is no change in the powertrains and the number. The GLC Celebration Edition draws power from a 2,143cc turbocharged diesel or a 1,991cc turbocharged petrol motor. While the diesel engine can churn out 170bhp and 400Nm of torque, the petrol mill has the capacity to churn out 245bhp of power and peak torque of 370Nm. The engines come mated to nine-speed 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive system.

After launching the GLC as CBU (completely built units) in June 2016, the company rolled out the made-in-India GLC from its Chakan plant in Pune in September the same year. This had also resulted in price drop by up to Rs 3 lakh on the GLC.