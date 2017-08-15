It is a historic day for Indians living all around the world. Today, 15th of August marks India's independence from the British, which was attained in 1947. This year represents 70th year of Indian independence.

The national flag of India was hoisted earlier in the morning in New Delhi by PM Narendra Modi, and the same has been witnessed all around the country by other prominent politicians on other regions as well. However, the unfurling of India flag was not only limited to India as the national cricket team also celebrated, hoisting the flag in Sri Lanka, where they are currently touring.

After the flag was hoisted the members of the Indian team also sung the national anthem in a glorious sunny morning in Kandy.

The BCCI even posted a video of the players, signing the national anthem, with the tweet captioned, "#TeamIndia gathered at Kandy to hoist the tricolour on the occasion of Independence Day #IndependenceDayIndia"

#TeamIndia gathered at Kandy to hoist the tri-colour on the occasion of Independence Day #IndependenceDayIndia https://t.co/SyRLmE4Let — BCCI (@BCCI) August 15, 2017

Such kind of special flag hoisting ceremony might only have been made possible after India beat Sri Lanka within three days of the 3rd Test on Monday. Had Sri Lanka played well, India players would have to take to the field on Tuesday, which would then act as the fourth day of the final Test.

As a result of some absolute dominance, Virat Kohli and his men demolished the island nation in the Test series, winning 3-0. The first two Tests victory also proved to be a cakewalk for Team India. No wonder, India are ranked world number one in Test cricket.

It is time for India players to change gears and their approach as they prepare for a five-match ODI series and one-off T20. They will start both the formats as favourites despite resting some of their key bowlers for the limited overs series.

Specialists such as MS Dhoni and Jasprit Bumrah have been included in the squad.