India celebrates its 71st Independence Day on August 15, 2017.

Indian cinema has commemorated the spirit of freedom in its films and songs. And no I-Day celebration is complete without Bollywood-style patriotism.

This is the perfect time when we all hear classic patriotic songs. Here's our list of top ten patriotic songs from Bollywood that will reignite the fire of patriotism.

These songs depict the perfect love and respect towards our nation and bring out the patriotism in us.

Are these songs already in your playlist?

Which is your favourite Bollywood patriotic song?

Jai Hind!