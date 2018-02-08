How far can you go to look exactly like your favorite star? This transgender woman from Denver, Colorado, has spent more than $75,000 to alter her appearance by means of cosmetic surgery to look like her most cherished reality star -- Kylie Jenner.

The Kardashian sisters are always the talk of the town, and not always for the wrong reasons! From their fashion to their controversies, these sisters know how to turn heads.

Struck by Kylie Jenner's dramatic transformation over the years, Kyleigh Potts has undergone multiple cosmetic procedures to modify her appearance, her lips, chin and nose.

Kyleigh's most dramatic transformation, you ask? The 650cc implants that presented her with 34DDD breasts, of course!

Kylie Jenner is her "ultimate goal and inspiration." Potts, however, intends to keep her male genitalia. And keeping in mind the conventional gender norms, Potts does not want to put herself "in a box."

Born as a boy named Kyle Leigh, she has spent the last four years of her life bringing perfection to her transformation into the beautiful woman she always believed she was. She finds a lot of similarities between her and her favorite star.

"Kylie Jenner has always been my ultimate goal and inspiration, I feel like I have always emulated her and like her, I didn't start out beautiful, I built myself beautiful," Potts told The Sun.

The Jenner fan further stated that Kylie's transformation "from the ugly duckling to the b**** everybody wants to be" fascinated her and that was what fuelled her decision to undergo the cosmetic surgeries as she was bullied for being ugly and unattractive.

The transgender woman spent the first two years applying dermal fillers in her lips until they were huge, after which she indulged in the more complex surgeries to help her look like her idol.

"People tell me I look like Kylie Jenner a lot, it was always a joke among my friends and I refer to myself as King Kyleigh, I even have it tattooed on my bicep," she said.

She aspires to be a reality star just like her idol. From facial reworking to voice feminization surgery, bullhorn lip lift and buttock enhancement, she has many more surgeries planned out in the near future.

Her Instagram pictures speak of the drastic transformation she has had over the years.

Not only Kylie Jenner, but even TV personality Pete Burns has inspired her.

"Like Pete Burns said I'm never going to stop because there's always going to be something new," she said.

Potts will soon be featured on the show The Plastics of Hollywood.