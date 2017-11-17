Mahindra and Mahindra is set to bring back the iconic JAWA to India. The first motorcycle for the second innings of the brand is likely to be launched in 2019.

Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra and Mahindra, while speaking to MoneyControl has confirmed that the company will launch the first JAWA motorcycle in India by the end of next financial year April 2018-March 2019. However, he did not specify which of the models of the brand could make it first to the market.

Also read: SWM in India: SuperDual adventure motorcycle to be launched in early 2018

Mahindra and Mahindra's recently acquired Classic Legends Private Limited has signed an exclusive brand license agreement for the JAWA brand to sell the motorcycles in India. Founded in Prague, Czechoslovakia in 1929, the JAWA was one of the top motorcycle manufacturers in the 1950s and exported its 350cc model to over 120 countries. JAWA was introduced in India in the 1950s and the production was carried out directly in India by Ideal Jawa India Ltd based out of Mysore. JAWA ceased the production in India in 1996.

The rumour has it that the company's recently launched 350 OHC retro-styled motorcycle would be the first model to come to India. The 350 OHC is sold in Europe now. JAWA 350 OHC is powered by a single-cylinder 397.2cc, 4-stroke air-cooled engine sourced from Chinese manufacturer Shinray. The engine also boasts of fuel injection system from Delphi. It churns out 27.7hp at 6,500rpm and a maximum torque of 30.6Nm at 5,000rpm. The engine meets Euro-IV emission norms and it also the first ever JAWA with ABS.

If it is the JAWA 350 OHC, Mahindra could be looking to rival Royal Enfield in its segment. Although other details of the brand's comeback and the models are not known, it is sure that the coming years are going to be exciting for the motor enthusiasts in India as the country is set to welcome many foreign two-wheeler brands.