Finance Minister Arun Jaitley while presenting the Narendra Modi-led NDA government's fifth budget on Thursday said that there will be no change in Personal Income Tax slabs.

Jaitley's decision has taken the social media by storm and some have even termed it as the worst budget:

Had high hopes on #Budget2018 - but thoroughly disappointed with it..

No relief to Middle class

Long Term Capital Gains Tax re-introduced

Mobile Phones will get expensive

No reduction in GST rates

Absolutely worst Budget for Middle class!! #angry — Arun Prabhudesai (@8ap) February 1, 2018

Farm producing companies with Rs.100 Crore plus turnover getting 100% tax deduction for the first 5 years.



Corporate Tax rates reduced by 25% for Companies with turnover of upto Rs250 crore



No change in IT Tax Slabs?? Nothing for Salaried Middle class. Worst#Budget2018 — Arnold Roy (@ArnoldRoy007) February 1, 2018

One of the worst budget.

No change in the income tax slabs for individuals.

Corporate tax rate reduced to 25... https://t.co/1OMs5nSUC1 — Sanjay Maken (@sanjaymaken) February 1, 2018

Worst budget for salaried person... — vinod Solanki (@vinod28077694) February 1, 2018

Yeah but nt changing income tax slabs and leaving us with no purchasing power is easing out livings #bullshit #Budget2018 https://t.co/XASxFYVuab — Rohan Thakray (@rohanthakray) February 1, 2018

Income Tax slabs remain unchanged, Cess on education increased. Happy, Middle Class voters of BJP? Remember the Modi will abolish Income Tax memes you dutifully forwarded on WhatsApp and inflicted the morons on the nation? #Budget2018 — Samar (@Samar_Anarya) February 1, 2018

Disappointed, no changes in Tax slabs for personal income tax to the middle class who stood during demonetization? This is the return gift to common man dear @narendramodi ? We don't need @arunjaitley as your FM — venugopal (@venuvakeel) February 1, 2018

Nobody thinks of the middle class. No change in income tax slabs and 80 c by BJP. Disgusting. Congress also does not bother about middle class. Where do we go? Aam aadmi party? — SANJIV SAIGAL (@ssaigal13) February 1, 2018

mr. Modi enjoying vvip luxurious life in palace, make up, fashion, foreign tour by Public hard earned money So no changes in income tax slabs... — Nayaab Khan (@KindKhan4U) February 1, 2018

LATEST! Jaitley leaves personal income tax slabs unchanged

-- Finally what we waited for, a useless budget for Working class. I dont care whatever BS you announce in budget. — shreedhar (@shreedhara_ca) February 1, 2018

2 minuet of silence for those educated Bhakts who thought Arun jetlie will increase income tax slabs this budget. #Budget2018 — Abdul ✋? (@GuruJiPolitical) February 1, 2018

A disappointment for salaried class. No change in personal income tax slabs. #UnionBudget2018 — Kumar Anshuman (@anshumanscribe) February 1, 2018

No change is prsonal Income tax slabs! ROFL! Tweeples can now simple turn off the live telecast and Better become a Farmer instead ;-)#Budget2018 — MASH (@man_bhr) February 1, 2018

A section of the Twitterai is also condemning the FM's decision to reduce Corporate tax to 25 per cent for companies with turnover up to Rs 250 crore, in a move to boost Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises sector:

NO CHANGE IN PERSONAL INCOME TAX SLABS!

Tax reduced to 25% from 30% for MSMes, corporate tax reduced to 25% for companies with a turnover of Rs 250 crore.

Is this not pro businessman govt — Arvind Vajpeyi (@arvind_vajpeyi) February 1, 2018

Corporate tax reduced to 25% for all companies with turnover upto 250 crores. But no change in personal income tax slab of salaried employees. Why sir ??? #Budget2018 #CommonManKiBaat #BudgetWithNews18 #ModiKaBudget — Samir Abbas (@TheSamirAbbas) February 1, 2018