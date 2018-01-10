The Income Tax officials on Wednesday morning started searching several showrooms of popular jewellery chain Joyalukkas in Chennai, Bengaluru, New Delhi and Mumbai over tax evasion allegations.

"The searches are following allegations of tax evasion. We will be able to share more information later," a senior Income Tax officer told NDTV.

The ISO certified Indian jewellery group has 130 showrooms in India, the United Kingdom and other Middle Eastern countries like Qatar, Oman and Bahrain.

The popular chain has around 8,000 employees, which reports claim will triple by 2018.

More details awaited.