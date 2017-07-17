The Central Board of Direct Taxes has transferred 245 commissioners across the country. While most of the key officials have been transferred over non-performance, many officials were also relocated or shifted to other departments as they had been holding a post for two years or more. In addition, there are a few who have been transferred on disciplinary charges.

Along with the transfer notices, the IT department has also asked senior officials to "develop a regional strategy in line with specific profile of their region" in a bid to increase the tax base, reported the Times of India. In 2016, the IT department had added 91 lakh tax payers and intends to increase the number this year.

With the regional strategy, the IT department aims to identify those who have not been disclosing their income and have not filed their IT returns. Once the strategy is formulated and put into practice, CBDT chairman Sushil Chandra is set to conduct meetings to review the plans and policies and its performance. These reviews are then likely to be a regular affair October onwards.

Now that the Goods and Services Tax has been implemented country-wide, Chandra expects a rise in the number of taxpayers. "Widening of the tax base remains one of the important policy objectives of CBDT," TOI quoted him as saying. Chandra also explained that this was possible as there has been an increase in economic activity in the organised as well as the unorganised sector.

To aid the IT department's bid to identify tax evaders, several tools have been introduced after demonetisation and operation clean money. "Apart from centrally disseminated data, local intelligence, inputs from market associations, trade bodies and professionals may be utilised for identification of non-filers," Chandra added.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the authorities have identified 6.6 lakh people whose tax profiles do not match the cash deposited, including 5.6 lakh people in the second phase of "Operation Black Money." These identified individuals have been informed of the discrepancies via SMS and e-mail. "The information in respect of the cases and accounts identified has been made available in the e-filing window of the PAN holder at the portal www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in," Business Line quoted an official release.