Income Tax Department is facing major manpower crunch. Owing to the staff crunch, the Taxman is unable to take action against tax evaders

In a letter to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the Income Tax Department's Employees Organization has requested to provide necessary manpower.

As per reports by Money Bhaskar, about 3,000 posts of Income Tax Inspector are vacant and Assessment Officers are said to be overburdened with work.

Reports suggests, till August 5 this year, the Income Tax Department has added 33 lakh people to the tax net, which could have been up to 10 million.

According to sources, 40 percent of the Income Tax Department posts were vacant during demonetisation. Now 9 months after the ban, the number has increased to almost 50 percent.

Time for the Govt to fix the manpower deficit in the I-T department?

