According to a Times of India report, the I-T officials from Karnataka and Goa found that the employees had availed the services of a chartered accountant (CA) based in Bengaluru for this. The CA allegedly helped the individuals file false tax returns and secure refunds amounting to Rs 18 crore.

The CA filed revised returns for his clients by making false claims of loss from house property to cut their tax liability and also ensure a refund, said the report.

On questioning the employees, the investigators found that the CA took a 10 percent cut from the refund.

The government agency's investigation wing had searched the CA's office on Wednesday and seized false claim documents of his clients. They also discovered WhatsApp chat messages related to the fudging. The CA's name has not been disclosed.

The investigators said the CA had filed about 1,000 false returns. Some of the employees were also questioned in their respective offices.

The CA's client list reportedly included names of employees of some top companies, including MNCs.

IBTimes India could not reach the I-T department investigators for independent confirmation of the details of this racket being busted.