If you are in your 60s you can maintain your health by including these supplements in your diet:
ALSO READ: Manage your cholesterol level better by following vegetarian diet; 7 things to know
- Bone health becomes a major concern for both men and women in their 60s. It becomes necessary for people to consume Calcium and Vitamin D at this age to boost their bone health. Consuming dairy products along with green veggies, seeds and fruits are recommended for people belonging to this age group by nutritionist Cassandra Barns.
- The vitamin D and Calcium intake help in boosting the regular impact or weight-bearing exercises and workouts at this age, like tennis, dancing, jogging and weight training.
- To take care of your heart health, brain and eye sight make sure you have omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids in abundance. Nuts such as walnut and seafood are rich sources of omega-3 fatty acids. It helps in maintaining your skin's appearance and also helps in preventing water loss and combats ageing.
- Vitamin B12 deficiency is a common phenomenon in older people. It plays a crucial role of transportation of oxygen around the body, aids brain function and also build red blood cells.
- Lack of vitamin B12 can trigger production of homocysteine in our body, which is very harmful to our heart, brain and bone health. Consumption of red meats, oily fish and mushrooms are recommended to prevent vitamin B12 deficiency.
- If you are a vegetarian, you can have dairy products like milk, swiss cheese and yoghurt to fulfil vitamin B12 needs. Bananas and almonds are a good source of the vitamin too.
Related