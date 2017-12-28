In order to achieve fitness, one needs to follow a healthy diet. Veggies would help in providing you with nutrients in abundance, and you can eat them in huge quantities and stay full for a long time.

ALSO READ: Online interest in sex spikes up during these festive occasions

There are many vegetables that you can eat, but according to Alicia Rountree, a certified nutritionist, restaurateur and Mauritian model, these five veggies are the most health benefiting ones for you:

Zucchini:

You can make your diet more nutritional by including zucchini in it. Also called as courgette, it is known to be one of the healthiest vegetables. It has low calories and it's a rich source of vitamin A, as well as significant amounts of vitamins C, E, B6; it also provides you with niacin, thiamin, folate and pantothenic acid which are good for your health.

ALSO READ: Here are weird things that vaginas went through in 2017

"A trick I use with this veggie is to boil the skin of a zucchini and drink the water from it first thing in the morning. It really purifies the body and keeps you well hydrated with a nutrient boost," said Rountree as quoted by thethirty.byrdie.com.

Green leafy vegetables:

These are a great source of vitamins A and C which aid in depleting hormone stress that causes weight gain around the belly region and even water weight. You should include green leafy vegetables like spinach and kale in your diet. Apart from providing vitamins A and C, these low-calorie fibrous vegetables also provide you with iron.

ALSO READ: Here's how you can get the best orgasms

Cruciferous vegetables:

Broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts are known as cruciferous vegetables. They are anti-cancerous and even help in balancing blood sugar and reducing inflammation. These vegetables provide you with vitamins A and C, thereby improving your metabolism rate.

Leeks:

Leeks are a good source of fibre, potassium and vitamin C. They contain an antioxidant called kaempferol, which helps in protecting the linings of our blood vessels and help in improving our heart health. They also aid in reducing cholesterol levels, hence we should include more leeks in our diet according to Rountree.

ALSO READ: SpaceX Falcon 9's mysterious trail even caused car collision [PHOTOS, VIDEOS]

Cucumber:

It contains 96 percent water and keeps the body hydrated and fuller for a longer duration. Include it in your salads or consume it in the form of a refreshing smoothie along with other ingredients like mint, apple and watercress to increase its vitamin content.