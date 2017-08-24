In Arizona, Trump shows he cant and wont be President

On Tuesday evening, Trump came to Phoenix, Arizona, for a campaign rally, disregarding the calls by many—including that citys mayor, Greg Stanton—to stay away. Speaking for more than an hour to a large and friendly crowd, Trump complained about the media, taunted liberal protesters and maligned Arizonas two senators, both of whom are Republicans. In place of compassion, he showed selfishness. In place of seriousness, petulance.