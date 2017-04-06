Burundi men belonging to the youth wing of the ruling CNDD-FDD party were attending an event organised by the party in the commune of Ntega, in Kirundo province which borders Rwanda on 1 April. This has been confirmed by both the government and human rights groups.
‘Impregnate the rivals’: Burundi men sing song inciting rape
Burundi men belonging to the youth wing of the ruling CNDD-FDD party were attending an event organised by the party in the commune of Ntega, in Kirundo province which borders Rwanda on 1 April. This has been confirmed by both the government and human rights groups.
- April 6, 2017 14:20 IST
-